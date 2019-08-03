Francis H. “Charlie” Krogmeier, 96, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the West Point Care Center.

He was born on January 7, 1923 in Fort Madison, IA to Steve and Katherine Hermes Krogmeier. He married Mary Ann Meierotto on September 9, 1947 in Houghton, IA. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2019.

He was a lifelong dairy farmer and was a member of Holy Family Parish, Knights of Columbus, served on the parish council, was a longtime trustee of West Point Township and was a Farm Bureau member.

He enjoyed woodworking, puzzles, playing cards, traveling and he especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his younger years, he hunted, bowled and enjoyed mushroom hunting.

Charlie is survived by: 5-daughters: Linda (Steve) Bantz of Columbia, MO, Irene (Gene) Lucas of Bettendorf, IA, Phyllis (Kent) Seymour of Liberty, IL, Joan (Roger) Moeller of West Point, IA and Julie (John Head) Davis of Frisco, TX; 3-sons: David (Denise) Krogmeier of Fort Madison, IA, Steve (Jane) Krogmeier of The Villages, FL and Ralph (Colleen) Krogmeier of Donnellson, IA; 20-grandchildren; 20-great grandchildren; 1-sister: Emerald “Em” Stevenson of Burnside, IL; 1-sister-in-law: Hilda Krogmeier of Fort Madison, IA and 1-brother-in-law: Joe Meierotto of West Point, IA.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, wife, 1-grandson, 5-brothers and 5-sisters.

A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 with a wake service to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Iowa Chapter of ALS or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences Charlie’s family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.