Dora Wilhelmina (Badberg) Rottman, 104 years of age, of Nebraska City passed away July 19, 2019, at Morton Place in Nebraska City.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1914, near Cook to William and Ida (Meyer) Badberg. Dora grew up on a farm near Talmage.

She attended country school and Lincoln School of Commerce.

Dora worked for Goodyear in Memphis, Tennessee and also for the Corps of Engineers in Lawrence, Kan.

She married Donald Rottmann on June 20, 1953, and they owned Rottman Feed and Supply Company in Talmage while farming.

Dora was the cook for Talmage Public Schools. She also helped deliver meals on wheels to the elderly at the age of 90.

Dora was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where she was very active and a trivia expert at Morton Place.

Dora is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Selleck of Waddington, N.Y.; grandchildren, Sonya Selleck-Mitchell of Albany, N.Y., Clay Selleck and wife Shannon Rulo of St. Louis, Mo.; and great grandsons, Aaron Selleck and Kannon Steinmeyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Donald in 1970.

Funeral Services were to be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Nebraska City with Pastor John Cotton officiating. Burial was to be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery near Talmage.

Visitation was to be held from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be left online at www.hallfuneral.net. Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn in charge of arrangements.