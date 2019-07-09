Janine(Jean) Louise Schutz of Omaha went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 5, 2019, after her brave fight with a fatal illness.

Janine was born on May 20, 1968 to James and Linda (Hamer) Schutz and grew up on her parents farm near Avoca where she loved playing with the animals (including 14 kitties at one time).

Janine graduated from Syracuse High School in 1986 and Travel Careers institute in Omaha.

While in high school, she was active in 4-H and cheerleading.

Also, she attended many Rodeos with her horse, King Comanche and loved boating and camping with her family.

The love of her life was a miniature Boston Terrier named Louie (who was her baby).

She had been employed at American Express and most recently dedicated to her job at Travel and Transport in Omaha.

She was a free spirit, with an infectious smile and loved to make others laugh. She was an avid world traveler, Greece being her favorite destination.

Janine is survived by her immediate family, mother Linda Schutz, sister Jennifer Schutz-Hurt (Kevin), niece Hannah, and nephews Hogan and Haxton of Lincoln.Special Friend Jim Ehmen of Syracuse. Her extended family includes uncle Ed Hamer (Joyce) Sun City, Ariz, aunts Barbara Edmondson, Edenton, N.C., Patricia Kitchen, Lincoln, Helen Kelly, Lincoln, Ill., Mary Koci (Mike) Seward; and 14 cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Schutz; grandparents Ed and Doris Hamer and Joyce and Lora Schutz; uncles Robert Hamer, Andy Edmondson; cousins Susan Kitchen Burbach, Tom Edmondson, and Christie Hamer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Lutheran Church (North Branch) Highway 50, Avoca, on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m.