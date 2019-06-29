Mr. Merle Jevne, 68 of Burlington, Iowa, died at 7:58 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born May 19, 1951 in Glenburn, ND, he was the son of John Walter “Walt” Jevne and Vera (Routledge) Jevne Taylor. He married Kristine Secrest February 3, 2018 in a private ceremony. They had been together since 1993.

Merle graduated from Glenburn High School in 1969.

He worked in Fiss Utility production at Federal Mogul/Champion for 28 years until his retirement in 2017.

He enjoyed fishing, hanging out with his dogs, and enjoying retirement.

Survivors include his wife Kristine of Burlington; one daughter, Julie (Chad) Lachowitzer of Fargo, ND; five stepdaughters, Danel (Brian) Reese of Iowa City, IA, Jamie (Steve) Thompson of Dyersville, IN, Jimmi (Rick) Bosley of Joliet, IL, Whitney (Dan) Kinney of West Burlington, IA, and Kaysie (Gabe) Burden of New London, IA; twelve grandchildren; siblings, James (Bonnie) Jevne of Tuscan, AZ, Lois (Gary) Hirschler of Rock Ford, CO, Lyle Jevne of Cavalier, ND, Millie Otten of Rock Ford, CO, Glen Jevne of Garrison, ND; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant grandson.

The memorial visitation for Mr. Jevne will be 2-4:00 p.m. Monday, July 1st at Lunning Chapel.