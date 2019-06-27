Mr. Kenneth Dean Rusher Sr. 89, of Lomax, IL passed away at 3:23PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 1, 1930 in Thompsonville, IL, the son of Sherman and Irene Curry Rusher. On June 14, 1958 he married Leota Sutton in Lomax.

Kenneth attended high school in Valier, IL where he excelled in basketball. Following high school, he served in the US Army from 1948—1951.

He had worked in construction and served as pastor at the Divine Faith Ministries in Lomax. Mr. Rusher was an avid coon hunter and loved reading, gardening and especially, spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Leota, three sons, Kenneth Dean Rusher Jr. of Colchester, IL, Jeff Rusher of Macomb, IL and Steven Rusher of Jefferson City, MO, two daughters, Barb Floyd of Troy, MO and Tina Carley of Galesburg, IL, 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one sister, Lois Jackson of Buckner, IL.

Kenneth was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Rusher, one daughter, Vicki Diane Rusher, three sisters, Juanita Brezinski, Jane Carter and Norma Hilton and one brother, Vernon Sullivan.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City with Pastor Gary Stewart officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Crane Cemetery near Lomax. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

A memorial fund has been established for his wife.

To leave a condolence, please visit his obituary at banksandbeals.com.