Betty Jean Mason, 87, West Des Moines, IA formerly of Fort Madison, passed away June 19, 2019.

Betty was born August 30, 1931 to William and Maude Johnson in Burlington, IA. She married Kenneth Mason on February 19, 1949 and the couple raised four daughters.

Betty volunteered for several community organizations including Member of the Kings Daughter’s and Welcome Wagon to name a few. She enjoyed playing bingo and bridge with her friends, and was an avid reader. She had an interest in politics and in 1980, was a delegate for the Iowa Democratic Convention.

Survivors include her daughters, Cristine McDonnell, Sandy (John) Owen, Dianne (Scott) Pickford, and Paula (George) Davey; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers, one sister and two grandchildren.

A graveside service at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington will be held on July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am.

