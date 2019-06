Catherine Pricilla (McLain) Newsome, 94, of Nevada, passed away Tuesday, January 15, at her home. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery (1026 1st St.) in Nevada. Immediately following, all are invited to her daughter’s home 65239 US Hwy 30 outside Nevada for a reception. Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements.