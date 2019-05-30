Lawrence Edward Vennard, 89, formerly of Burlington, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in Norristown, PA.

Born April 29, 1930, in Burlington, IA, he was the son of Leslie B. and Gertrude L. Vennard.

He worked as a conductor for Burlington Northern Railroad for 39 1/2 years and retired in 1992.

Lawrence graduated from Burlington High School and studied at the University of Seattle.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as a Korean Army Private from 1948 until 1952.

Lawrence was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the United Transportation Union and Sheaffer Golf Course where he was known as "The Bear." He was also a golf instructor and played in the National Seniors Golf Tournament. He was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Lisa (Don) Ross of King of Prussia, PA, and, Loretta Blodgett of Carthage, IL; two sons, Lawrence E. (Rita) Vennard, Jr. of Centralia, MO, and Lance (Valerie) Vennard of Mesa, AZ; 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

