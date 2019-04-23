Helen Becker Conklin, 97 of Perry, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Helen was born on January 22, 1922 to John Becker II and Wilhelmina (Minnie) Ernestina (Haug) Becker in Milo, Iowa. Helen grew up on the family farm with her parents and 4 siblings. She graduated from Milo High School in 1940. On December 4, 1941 Helen married Delmar Conklin of Indianola. To this union, 5 daughters were born. Joyce, Judy, Juli, Jill and Joelle. Helen was a loving and supportive wife and homemaker, and she was the ultimate mother and nurturer to her 5 girls, 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Helen was widowed in 1982 at the age of 60 when Delmar passed away from cancer. Others preceding her in death are her parents John and Minnie Becker; her four siblings and their wives: Johnny and Hilda Becker; Floyd and Ella Nolte; Richard and lola Becker; Henry and Geneva Becker; sister-in-law Evelyn Becker; brothers and sisters-in law, Clark and Esther Conklin; Velma and Norman ‘Mac’ McIntyre; Eldon Eugene and Kathy Conklin and Marilyn Conklin. Also preceding her in death are her daughter Judy Lauterbach; grandson Trent Miner; sons-in-law Dr. Michael Brosnahan; Dallas (Pete) VanKirk; Larry Repp.

She is survived by daughters Joyce Conklin VanKirk (Perry); Juli Burns (Bob) Gaylord, MN; Jill Brosnahan (Perry); Joelle Miner (Dan) Perry; son-in-law Dean Lauterbach, Newton. Grandchildren David Repp (Carla) Des Moines; Janelle Repp (Todd) Granger; Doug Repp (Tracy) Minburn; Christie Dunwell (Jon) Newton; Jason Lauterbach (Lori) Newton; Kate Leever (Dave) Ankeny; Michael Lauterbach (Holli) Newton; Chad Renshaw (Chantel) Bouton IA; Clinton Renshaw (Whitney) Bouton IA; Mindy Miner, Perry; Calvin Miner (Melissa) San Diego, CA; Libby Zito (Tom) Prospect Heights, Illinois; Alex Klise (Alec) Des Moines; Hannah Brosnahan, Des Moines; Jack Brosnahan, Iowa City. Also surviving are 26 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

With grateful hearts we wish to acknowledge the staff from Home Instead and Suncrest Home Health and Hospice for their support and care over the last 5 months. Helen passed away in her own home with her most precious treasure beside her- her family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1 to 7 p.m. with family present to greet friends 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in care of Carris Family Funeral and Cremation Care. Helen loved all creatures great and small, and memorial gifts will be donated in her name to the future Raccoon River Pet Rescue in Perry. Or you may donate to the charity of your choice in memory of Helen.