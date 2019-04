Emma Jean Carner, 89, of Rozetta, Illinois, passed away at 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Monmouth Nursing Home, Monmouth, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth. Interment will be in Warren County Memorial Park, Monmouth.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.