Robert ‘Bob’ Petersen, age 65, of Columbia, Missouri and formerly of Boone, died March 7, 2019 at the Landmark Hospital in Columbia.

Following his wishes, Bob has been cremated.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall.

Robert Ray Petersen, was born in Boone, Iowa on January 21, 1954, the son of Roland ‘Rollie’ and Hilda (Besch) Petersen.

Bob graduated from Boone High School in 1972, where he was active in swimming and golf. He later received his degree in Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University.

Bob established and operated, veterinary clinics at the Lake of the Ozarks and Columbia, Missouri.

He loved his Iowa State Cyclones, enjoyed attending Kansas City Royals and Chiefs games, and enjoyed the water.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Marcy Douglas and husband Sean of Columbia, Missouri; a brother, Jim Petersen of Marion, Iowa; a sister, Sue Habrich and husband Randy of Boone; five nieces, Jennifer Perkins and husband Dustin, Jilayne Petersen, Melissa Habrich, Amanda Engnell, and Jess Sunstrom.

Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Chapel on Saturday, March 23rd, from 9 a.m. until service time.

In memory of Bob, memorials may be directed to the family,

