Charlotte Lyons, age 95, of Boone passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hearthstone Memory Care in Boone.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Boone, Iowa. Burial will be held in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Charlotte LaVonne, called “Bonnie” by the Parks family, was born on April 10, 1923 at home near LeMars, Iowa, to Arthur James and Bessie Mae (Phelps) Parks. Her twin sister, Charlene, died at birth. She graduated from Union Consolidated High School in 1940 and earned a two-year teacher’s certificate in 1942 from Central College in McPherson, Kansas.

Charlotte met her husband, Virgil, while teaching at Boone County Dodge Township #7 country school in 1942 and they were married on June 9, 1945. Virgil and Charlotte lived on a Lyons Century farm seven miles north of Boone, Iowa. Charlotte worked hard raising kids, a garden, and chickens. In 1979, she and Virgil moved into Boone and their son, Don, took over the farming.

Beginning in 1967, she was a clerk or manager of fabric shops in Boone, retiring when the last one closed in 1986. Charlotte sewed many clothes for herself and her family and made many friends while working at the fabric shops. She was an excellent cook (especially her yeast rolls) and prepared delicious holiday dinners for her family. She was fun-loving, hard-working, welcoming, passionate, had a deep faith, and enjoyed being with her family, especially at the cabin near Lake Okoboji.

Charlotte was an active member of St. Mary’s Mission Church and then Sacred Heart Church and organizations including Altar Society, Faith Sharing, Catholic Women’s Study Club, and the Funeral Dinner Committee, on which she served as co-chair from 1988 to 2006, serving hundreds of meals. She moved into Eastern Star Nursing Home in 2012 and Hearthstone Memory Care in 2017.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen in 1974, husband Virgil in 1994, her parents, three brothers (Lowell, Ronald, and Wilbur), and two sisters (Aurel Collette and Pauline Dempster).

Surviving family includes her children Don (Sandy) Lyons of Boone, Joyce (Randy) Patterson of Boone, and Pat Lyons of Arnolds Park, Iowa, and grandchildren Steve Lyons, Sheri (Mike) Spence, Brad (Nicole) Lyons, Charlene Patterson, Marcy (Travis) Stevenson, Janelle Patterson, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandsons. She was a special grandma to Shawn (Scott) Snyder, Milissa (Kris) Kline, Kelly (Tonya) Lyons, Kelley (Shain) Birchmier, Ed Baldwin, and Mike (Alyson) Baldwin and their families.

