David F. Kreifels, age 92 of Nebraska City, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

David was born on Feb. 14, 1927, at Paul; the son of Vincent J. and Marie V. (Christen) Kreifels. He attended school in Nebraska City and graduated from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1945.

On Sept. 8, 1947, David was united in marriage to Helen Gude.

He began his work career as a mechanic and then got into farming, a job he continued for the rest of his life. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church by Paul. His favorite past time was spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

He is survived by his children: Diana Witte and husband Robert of Julian, Mary Moyer and special friend Kirk Stevens of Lincoln, Patricia Kreifels of Nebraska City, David Kreifels and wife Dianne of Dunbar, Steven Kreifels and wife Vicki of Nebraska City, Lucy Bebout and husband Howard of Nebraska City, Helen Albright and husband Geoffrey of Kearney; 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sisters Esther Wyant and Anna Marie White both of rural Nebraska City; other family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen Kreifels, sister and brother-in-law Florence and Howard Miller, brother J. Bernard Kreifels and brother-in-law Paul White.

The Rosary will be recited prior to the Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be given to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.



