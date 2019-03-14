Beverly Jean Mertens, 74 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Comfort House in McAllen, Texas.

She was born December 8, 1944 at East Moline, Illinois, a daughter of C. Keith and Betty L. (Walker) Ahlstrand. On January 7, 1967, she married Paul W. Mertens at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fort Madison.

She was a 1965 graduate of Burlington Hospital School of Nursing and she earned her BSN degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in 1985.

She worked various nursing positions in Fort Madison, Burlington and Pella. She retired from the Community Action of Southeast Iowa’s WIC program.

Bev enjoyed tractor rides with her husband, Paul, and was a member of the Three Rivers Tractor Club. She was also a member of Holy Family Parish and of the Altar and Rosary Society.

She loved to sew, quilt and cook. She enjoyed wintering in Texas, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Paul, of Fort Madison, Iowa; two sons: Bradley (Benita) Mertens, of Walker, Iowa; Terry (Cindy Larson) Mertens, of Nauvoo, Illinois; one daughter, Andrea (Dan) Puck, of DeWitt, Iowa; one sister, Sharri (Ike) Mertens, of Fort Madison, seven grandchildren: Sydney, Alyssa, Noah, Landon, Samantha, Carter and Ashlyn; their foreign exchange student, Stephano Schiavone; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per her wishes, her body has been cremated. A Rosary will be recited at 2:30 pm Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Her family will greet friends until the Christian Wake Service which will begin at 5:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, March 18, 2019 at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison with Reverend Joseph Phung as Celebrant. Burial will be at the Gethsemane Cemetery, Fort Madison, Iowa.

A memorial has been established for Holy Family Parish, contributions may be made at the church or the funeral home.

Online condolences to the Mertens Family may be made from the Barr Memorial Chapel website, www.barrmemorialchapel.com.