Pamela Preminger, 58, of Des Moines, formerly of Perry, went home to walk with the Lord on March 8, 2019. Pamela was born in New Rockford, North Dakota on September 5, 1960.

Pamela graduated in 1978 from Woodward-Granger High School. She settled down in Perry, Iowa for most of her adult life. She was a very caring person to her family and friends. Pamela enjoyed playing cards, bingo, hanging out with friends and listening to music.

Pamela is survived by daughter, Priscilla Preminger-Faircloth (Brandon); grandchildren Kirk Lenze, Siman Lenze and Sabastian Preminger; aunt Sylvia B. Kjos, New Rockford, ND; siblings Craig A. Kjos (Robin) Fargo, ND, Norris Kjos (Becky) New Rockford, ND, Sandi Olund Fargo, ND, Cyndi Kjos Detroit Lakes, MN, Candice Jarrett (Ron) Newhall, IA, Jeanine Baker Pleasant Grove, UT, and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered fondly by all of her friends that loved her.

Pamela was preceded in death by father Thomas B. Kjos and mother Lois E.(Hasbrook) Mougin, Ordell Kjos, Renae Kjos, Lynn Olund and Larry Preminger.