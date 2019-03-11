Blanche Vodenik, age 95 of Luther and formerly of Perry, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. before the service. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery at Perry IA. Memorials will be given to Mary Greeley Hospice in Ames and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Blanche Wilhelmina Vodenik was born on April 22, 1923 at Perry, IA to Joseph Emanuel and Wilhelmina (Anderson) Kail. She attended Perry High School, graduating with the class of 1940. She was united in marriage to Jack Carlos Vodenik in Perry at his parents’ home on September 12, 1943. She loved being a housewife and raising her family.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Perry and more recently the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid, IA. Blanche loved her Lord and sharing her faith with others. She enjoyed travelling and tending her flower garden.

In death she rejoins her husband Jack, parents, Joseph and Wilhelmina, a sister, Pearl Ritter and 2 brothers, Don and Norm Kail.

Left to cherish Blanche’s memory are her, children, Gary (Carol) Vodenik, Perry, IA, Ron (Diane) Vodenik, Esparto CA, Tim Vodenik, Ogden, IA and Kathy (Eric) Krohn, Luther, IA, eight grandchildren, Kristen (Facundo) Ronquillo, Curtis Vodenik, Christy (Jason) Smith, Barbara Vodenik, R.J. (Sarah) Vodenik, Veronica Vodenik, Jennifer (Pete) Schieuer and Erica (Stephan) Herker and 15 great grandchildren.

Special thank you to Mary Greeley Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother.