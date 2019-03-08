Steven L. Denniston, 53, died March 2, 2019.

He was born in Nebraska City on April 4, 1953.

He is survived by children: Alicia K. Clough (Mike), Laura L. Ofsanik (Mark), Katie R. Olson (Ryan), and Adam J. Denniston; five grandchildren; siblings: Lynn Denniston (Pam), Robert Denniston (Deb), Clint Denniston (Shelley), Brent Denniston (Diane), and Tracy Newmeister (Nate); mother of his children, Diane Roth (Sheldon); also survived by Sarah Lewiston (Nate); other relatives and friends.

Visitation and time of sharing was Wednesday, March 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Center Chapel.

Interment was Thursday, March 7, at 11 a.m. at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post 1. Memorials will be directed by the family.

Arrangements are by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE 68124, 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com