Vicki L. Stinson, 70, of Ft. Madison passed away on Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at 6:05 AM at her home.

She was born on September 24, 1948 in Milton, IA to Walter and Mildred Pender Martin. On April 15, 1967 she married Gary Stinson in Ft. Madison.

Vicki was a waitress at the Maid-Rite/10th Street Station for numerous years. She knew her patrons’ orders before they sat down and always served with a smile. Vicki’s customers all loved her and her infectious smile, sense of humor and wit.

She was an amazing cook and raised her own herbs to use in her creations. She also enjoyed dancing and motorcycle rides with Gary. Most of all Vicki loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Stinson of Ft. Madison; a son, Tom (Shanon) Stinson of Wever; two daughters, Stefanie Westermyer of Franklin and Jessica Stinson of Des Moines; one grandchild, Dalton Westermeyer; and two brothers, Gordon Martin of Augusta and Robert Martin of Ft. Madison.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Morgan Westermeyer.

Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established for Jessica’s Fight for Air Climb, Des Moines and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com