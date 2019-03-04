Mr. John Wayne Fisher, 81, of Dallas City, IL died at 5:15AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home.

He was born August 4, 1937 in Vandalia, MO, the son of Harold and Laura Mae Fisher.

John grew up and attended school in Vandalia, Mo. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 45 years, retiring as an engineer. He also farmed near Pontoosuc, IL. He was an antique car and tractor enthusiast, enjoyed collecting coins and loved to go mushrooming.

Surviving are two sons, Donald (Mary Ann Purvis) Fisher of Lomax, IL and David (Clara Hnap) Fisher of Fort Madison, IA, three daughters, Darla Susi Fisher of Niota, IL, Niki (Eric Christenson) Fisher of Tucson, AZ and Johnna Jayne Fisher of Dallas City, six grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, one brother, Jim Fisher of Washington state and one sister, Judy Neimeyer of Jacksonville, IL.

John was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry Fisher.

The family will meet with friends to celebrate John’s life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City.

A memorial fund has been established for the Lee County Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall in Montrose, IA.

To leave a condolence, please visit John's obituary at banksandbeals.com.