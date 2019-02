Mark Alan Day, 54, of Carman, IL passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Monday February 18, 2109 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Stronghurst. Following the Celebration of Life, family and friends are invited to the Burlington Eagles, 2727 Mt. Pleasant Street.

A memorial fund has been established for the Stronghurst Ambulance Service.