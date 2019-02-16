Diane L. Roelfs Govea, 56, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away Thursday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Houston Hospice House in Houston, Texas.

Born Feb. 13, 1963, she was the daughter of Norman and Lois Roelfs of Mediapolis. On Oct. 12, 2015, she married David J. Govea.

Diane attended Mediapolis schools and Wartburg and Iowa Wesleyan colleges. She was an elementary teacher in Texas for 33 years.

Diane enjoyed bowling, golfing, her students and spending time with family and friends.

Besides her husband and parents, she is survived by three brothers, David, Douglas (Denise), and Donald (Diane) Roelfs; five nephews; one niece; three great-nieces; five great-nephews; and many other relatives.

Her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mediapolis.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to help with medical expenses due to her battle with cancer.