The Peru State bowling coach staff has identified Saturday, July 25, as a tryout date for candidates for the 2020-21 bowling team, as well as, for 2021-22 team members.



The tryouts will be held at the Bowldog Alley in Auburn from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. There is no cost for the tryouts.



The Bobcats are looking for a few more women and men for the initial Bobcat bowling teams, but will also be seeking members for the following year.



Athletic and academic scholarships are available for both years.



Bowling coordinator Brenda Lutz and coaching assistants Nate and Jeni Seitz – owners of Bowldog Alley – note they have solid teams forming, but would like to secure a few new bowlers for each team.



For more information about the tryout and/or to pre-register, please contact Lutz at blutz@peru.edu or call at 402-872-2350.