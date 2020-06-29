Charles Jahn already put himself in some pretty elite company at Burlington Golf Club, winning back-to-back Men’s Club Championships in 2017-18.

Jahn put himself alone at the top this weekend, winning his third BGC Men’s Championship in record-setting fashion.

Jahn carded rounds of 66 and 68 over the weekend, smashing the BGC Men’s Championship scoring record by three shots and winning the title by an eye-popping 10 strokes over runner-up Nate Spear.

If there were any doubts as to Jahn’s place in BGC history, he put those to rest in a big way this weekend.

"I played pretty flawless (Saturday). (Sunday) I made seven birdies and three bogeys and shot 68. I played pretty solid both days, so I’m pretty happy with how I played," said Jahn, a Mediapolis High School graduate who will be a senior on the University of Iowa men’s golf team this fall. "I got the record by three, which feels pretty good. With all the good players who have come through this club, it feels pretty good to get that record for the Club Championship."

"I got to watch the last two holes. I saw him make birdie from the right trees on 18, which is a great finish," said Spear, who will be a junior at Burlington High School this fall.

Jahn took a commanding lead after Saturday’s first round, carding four birdies and an eagle to seize control.

Jahn eagled the 518-yard, par-5 12th hole in spectacular fashion.

"I got the eagle on No. 12 on Saturday. I hit a 3-wood off the tee and then I had 180 into the green and I hit a 9-iron because it was kind of a flier lie. I stuck it to about 10 feet and made the putt for eagle. That one felt pretty good," Jahn said. "I had 180 (Saturday) with a 3-wood. (Sunday) I hit hybrid off the tee and had 150 left in. You can call it a par-5, but it’s not really a par-5 when you can go 3-wood, 9-iron."

Kaleb Hagge, the defending champion who will be a junior on the Mount Mercy University men’s golf team this fall, trimmed Jahn’s lead to just three shots heading to the fifth tee on Sunday.

Jahn ended it with three sensational shots on the 564-yard par-5 water hole.

"Through four holes today I was about even. I made a couple bogeys and Kaleb was about 1-under, so he had it to 4-under," Jahn said. "I was only three ahead of him on the fifth tee and I striped a tee shot over the pond and made birdie and kind of just smooth sailing from there after that."

Jahn had a goal in mind to get to 10-under par for the tournament. That gave him all the motivation he needed to polish off his third BGC Men’s Championship.

"My goal today was to get to double-digits under par, to have a goal to push myself. That’s what I did. It felt pretty good," Jahn said. "I didn’t lose a single ball. For the most part I kept it below the hole all week, which gave me the ability to be aggressive with my putts.

"The competition out here has been better than any other time I have been out here, which makes winning the Club Championship by 10 even more special."

Spear finished with an even-par 144 after carding a 71 on Sunday, a round that included three birdies. It was just the boost of confidence Spear needs as he joins Jahn and Hagge in the Iowa Match Play Championship in Ankeny this week.

"I hit it pretty good today. It should have been a lot lower. After what I shot today, I didn’t expect to be in second place after I was in fifth place after (Saturday), but I’m happy about it," Spear said. "I had three birdies today. I had a two-putt birdie on No. 2. On No. 8 I made about a 10-footer up the hill for birdie. On No. 15 I had another two-putt birdie."

Hagge and Chad Hatch tied for third in the championship flight at 146, one shot better than Clayton Phillips, who was fifth.

Former New London High School standout Tristan Kadel was sixth with a 148, followed by Bryan Langerud with a 153, while Tyler Dick and Zach Swink tied for eighth at 155.

Spear was coming off a third-place finish in the 45th Boys Iowa Junior PGA Championship earlier in the week at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo.

Spear, 16, carded two rounds of 71 to finish at 2-under par.

Jarred Bowser of Urbandale carded a 6-under-par 138 to win it. Bowser fired a 7-under 65 in the first round.

"I played pretty good. I played pretty good. It was a pretty good field, about the best juniors field you can get in Iowa," Spear said. "It felt good to get third."