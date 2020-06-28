The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will join the Iowa Beef Center, and Lallemand Animal Nutrition to host the 2020 Silage for Beef Webinar Series.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Central time. Dates are July 7, July 14, July 28 and August 4.

Topics and speakers are as follows:

July 7, Silage Production and the impacts of dry weather and limited water,Jourdan Bell, PhD, Assistant Professor & Agronomist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Research July 14, Making silage under adverse conditions,Renato Schmidt, PhD, Technical Services – Forage, Lallemand Animal Nutrition July 28, Tips & tricks for silage pile construction,Becky Arnold, Territory Business Manager, Lallemand Animal Nutrition August 4, Silage feeding and management for beef cattle in the current environment,Galen Erickson, PhD, Professor, University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Webinars will be recorded and will be available online.

Those who wish to register for the webinar may do so online at https://bit.ly/2Nqpw0A