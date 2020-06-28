SPORTS: Volleyball, cross country, basketball, track softball

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Volleyball: Sanders was a three-year letterwinner, earning second team all-conference honors as a senior when she had 120 kills, 77 digs, 34 blocks and 39 aces. Cross country: Sanders participated her freshman year. Basketball: Sanders was a four-year letterwinner, earning first team all-conference honors as a senior. She is the second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder in program history. Track: She was a a seven-time state qualifier in her three years and set two school records. Softball: Sanders is a five-year letterwinner, leading the Falcons to a state championship her sophomore year and a state runner-up her junior year. She holds school strikeout records for game, season and career.

FUTURE PLANS: Sanders will play softball at the University of Northern Iowa and major in elementary education.