This day in Ames history June, 28, 1918 the bridge at Squaw Creek and Lincoln Way was taken as a victim. Heavy rains and flooding earlier in June was the worst flooding in Ames to date. After the flood waters receded the Goddard family was driving east when it collapsed, taking their car with it. No one was hurt in the incident. To cut building costs of the bridge in 1909 the county engineer changed the design of the bridge, causing its collapse. Disagreements about who should pay for the new replacement bridge delayed its construction until 1921. Farwell T. Brown Photographic Archive, Courtesy of the Iowa Department of Transportation. For more historical information visit www.AmesHistory.org.