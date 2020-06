Amber Gehring was sponsored by the local GFWC/Iowa Club for a $1,000 GFWC/Iowa Scholarship and will be attending the University of Iowa. Amber is a graduate of Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School and has the following honors and accomplishments: member of Student Council, member of the ADM Dance Team, member of the International Thespian Society, National Honor Society, Earned the Humanitiran Cord and PLTW Cord. She also earned the Honors Diploma and graduated with honors.