The University of Nebraska, Lincoln, will host an online graduation ceremony for its summer graduates.

At 9 a.m. Aug. 15, the day commencement was scheduled, the university will celebrate graduates online via a livestream. Details about the speaker and program will be announced. All August 2020 graduates will receive a Go Big Grad Celebration box that includes items to commemorate their achievement.

“While we’re all in this social isolation, and doing our part to fight the coronavirus, it occurred to me that this class, the class of 2020, was the class that entered as freshmen the first year I had the opportunity to serve as the chancellor of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln,” Green said. “You’re a special class; you’ll always hold a special place in the heart of this great institution and a special place for me as your chancellor.

“Work hard, do well, graduate and we will celebrate with you now and always in the future.”

Additional information about the changes to August 2020 commencement is available on the university’s commencement webpage.