The leadership of the University of Nebraska issued the following statement on the June 18 Supreme Court’s DACA ruling:

"Today's Supreme Court ruling affirms fundamental values on which the University of Nebraska and all of public higher education were built: Access, inclusion and opportunity. DACA students are valued members of our university family—talented, promising future leaders who are working hard to pursue the American dream. These young people deserve to feel safe and welcomed along the way, and today's decision offers them greater peace of mind as they work toward a brighter future. We will continue to do all we can to support the success and well-being of DACA students. Our university, our communities and our country are stronger when we ensure access to education for all."

Ted Carter

President, University of Nebraska System

Jeffrey P. Gold

Chancellor, University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center

Ronnie Green

Chancellor, University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Doug Kristensen

Chancellor, University of Nebraska at Kearney