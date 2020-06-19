It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

June 10, 2020

A 30 year old male Storm Lake resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while barred.

Driver one was waiting to turn left from Highway 44 onto J Ave., when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $2,000 and $3,500 to vehicle one. Driver one was cited for no insurance and driver two was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,500.

Driver one was attempting to make a left turn from Highway 141 onto I Pl., when she was struck by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $1,000 and $1,000 also to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for unsafe passing.

June 11, 2020

A 42 year old male Clive resident was arrested at the 113 mile marker of Interstate 80 for interference with official acts.

A 36 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for assault.

A 48 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment- original charge of burglary and harassment.

June 12, 2020

A 31 year old male Ankeny resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

A 19 year old female Des Moines resident was cited and released in the 32000 block of 360th St., West Des Moines for possession of a controlled substance.

June 13, 2020

A 19 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested at Walnut St and 14th St., Dallas Center for OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Driver one was traveling north attempting to cross the intersection of Dartmoor and Hickman Rd., Waukee when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $1,000 and $8,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.

A 36 year old male Bouton resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while barred.

A 51 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at D Ave. and Highway 141 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and speeding.

June 15, 2020

A 57 year old female Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of prohibited acts possession with intent.

A 20 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for plea hearing- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 37 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 45 year old female Redfield resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

June 16, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 29000 block of El Paso Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,300.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,500.