BOONE—Boone baseball and softball teams and their fans will have to adhere to new guidelines this season because of COVID-19. These new rules include:Dugouts should be limited to essential personnel – players, coaches, trainers and umpires.Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs or stand to limit the use of bleachers.Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.Implement other reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of all in attendance.Teams should not shake hands following the game: contact method should be used.Players must bring their own water or beverage. Sharing of water coolers and/or fountains is not allowed.Coaches must sanitize shared equipment after each game.Sanitize before and after each at bat and before and after each game.Spitting sunflower seeds is prohibited.Concession stands are prohibited.Interaction with umpires should be limited and done while social distancing.

Masks are not required but if an athlete on the playing field would like to a wear a mask, it is recommended that the mask be a solid color. Coaches, players, umpires and fans are not to attend or participate in a game or practice if they are feeling sick or if they have a sick family member at home. In addition, coaches, players, umpires and fans shouldn’t attend a game or practice if you have any of the following: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. People who have a temperature of 100.4 or above also shouldn’t attend a practice or a game. You should also stay home if you have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 games.

The Raccoon River League also has similar guidelines including:Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs or stand at a safe distance along the fence.Coolers are allowed to be brought in and are subject to being searched. They must be limited to use by single households.Restrooms are available and will be cleaned and sanitized after each night.Masks are not required but recommended.Fans are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.Fans are encouraged to practice social distancing (limit groups to single households).Do not use sunflower seeds.Abide by posted signage.Stay home if you show symptoms or if you have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.