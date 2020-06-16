Festival planning for the 52nd annual AppleJack is underway, according to Amy Allgood, executive director of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce.

Allgood discussed the upcoming festival at the June 15 meeting of the Nebraska City Board of Health.

She said the AppleJack board has set a meeting next week and that the festival is set for Sept. 18 to 20.

Allgood said that all festival activities will be contingent upon current Directed Health Measures and other guidance in place at the time of the festival.