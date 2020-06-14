Beginning June 18, NSAA member schools are permitted to participate in camps, clinics, and summer leagues in all NSAA sanctioned activities except basketball, football, soccer, and wrestling.

Effective immediately NSAA member schools may hold open gyms for basketball, football, soccer, and wrestling with the following restrictions:

Individual skills and workouts only No physical contact with others No sharing of equipment No grouping of students

Open gym supervisors are required to enforce the above restrictions.

Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school.

It is the responsibility of each NSAA member school to comply with:

The above requirements; and, The NSAA Summer Bylaws

Should the Governor issue further DHMs that would modify the foregoing provisions or other conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.

Any further official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.