STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates over 500 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The following local students who made the list are:Noah Bardwell of WaukeeSamuel Bardwell of WaukeeNikolas Brimeyer of WaukeeKayley Dresback of WoodwardRachel Hardy of AdelCasey Jamison of Van MeterNoah Sharp of MadridTyler Willey of GrimesNicholas Bender of Granger

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.