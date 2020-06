PEORIA, IL — More than 2600 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Local residents include:

Erik Catus of Grimes is majoring in Business Undecided

Fisher Heins of Grimes is majoring in Interactive Media Game Design