The results of Tuesday’s June 2 primary ushered in a changing of the guard for Iowa’s U.S. House Fourth District — no matter who wins in November.

Iowa state Sen. Randy Feenstra beat controversial incumbent Rep. Steve King for the Republican nomination. And J.D. Scholten was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

For Scholten, it’s his second try for the seat. He narrowly lost to King in the 2018 midterm election, and in an interview with the Tribune, he said his strategy for 2020 remains the same.

“(A new challenge) doesn’t change what we do. We continue to pitch to our strengths, and not the batter,” Scholten said Friday. “What we saw in Republican primaries is a rejection (of politicians) who are a product of the swamp and so much of that is what we’re fighting against.”

The pandemic has prevented the Scholten campaign from trekking through the 39 counties, including Story, that comprise the Fourth District. But Scholten said his campaign themes are unchanged: fix health care and secure democracy by cleaning up special interests in Washington. He said he also contines to refuse corporate donations.

He acknowledged, however, that other issues have arisen both nationally and globally since 2018, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic and calls to address systemic racism in the wake of the police-involved deaths of African-Americans George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

“There’s been a spotlight on certain things including the pandemic and the horrible events that led to deaths of (Floyd and Taylor),” said Scholten. “We’re seeing different groups organizing, they are younger, they are people of color and this fits into my vision for the Fourth District, which includes how we address racial justice .”

Over that past year and a half, the Fourth District has received some uncomfortable national scrutiny because of King’s controversial statements regarding race, which resulted in his removal by Republican leaders from his congressional committee assignments.

Scholten noted that both he and his November opponent, Feenstra, have been vocal in their condemnation of King’s statements on race, and said King’s defeat is a sign that constituents in the Fourth District do not share King’s thoughts on race or to a greater degree partisanship.

“So many people (in the Fourth District) are tired of this partisan politics, or who could be the best person for (Donald) Trump.” said Scholten.“I’ve been talking with a lot of farmers and they don’t need partisan politics, they need a lot of stuff to get done (in Congress).”

Agriculture is the backbone of the Fourth District, Scholten said, and protecting meat processing plant workers from the coronavirus, which has caused shutdowns that are catastrophic for livestock producers, and developing strong antitrust laws to combat agribusiness monopolies, is a priority for him.

“When I was born in Ames (in 1980), there were four companies in the beef industry that controlled 34 percent of the market. As of today, companies control 85 percent of the market,” said Scholten. “It hurts Iowa farmers. It hurts farmers all across the nation. It hurts rural America. It’s clear we need to enforce antitrust laws.”

Scholten said he hopes the lesson learned from his runner-up finish in 2018 can propel him to a seat in Washington.

“Our campaign has learned a lot from 2018, we’ve seen where we made mistakes and worked to be better (for this race),” he said.

“We will continue to get things right and look what’s happening in the Fourth District and how to come together to fix them.”