SEWARD, NE — Concordia University, Nebraska on May 9 awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 250 graduates. The Class of 2020 was honored with an online celebration, consisting of video clips of graduates celebrating their achievements.

Joshua Smith of Earlham received a Bachelor of Science.

“All of us at Concordia thank God for the opportunities the Class of 2020 gave us to prepare them to serve and excel, even in these new and different times,” said Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, Concordia’s interim president. “We trust God to bless their achievements to influence the church and world in their various vocations. Their confidence in Jesus Christ for daily and eternal life is inspirational.”

Concordia’s traditional, in-person commencement ceremony has been postponed to Aug. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on that event will be published once it becomes available.