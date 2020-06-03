The list includes: Tom Courtney, Tim Goodwin, George Rinker, Theresa Greenfield, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ron Fedler, and Randy Feenstra who upset Steve King

44th Senate district Democrats

After a four year absence, the Democrats of the 44th district missed Tom Courtney and voted for him to represent them once again in the November election.

Four years ago Courtney, who served in the Senate for 14 years, lost the race for reelection to Sen. Tom Greene, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Des Moines County democrats looked for a familiar face in Courtney as their nominee winning the primary by a large margin

"I worked hard, raised money and made a lot of phone calls," he told The Hawk Eye not long after his race had been called.

44th Senate district Republicans

A former educator might be Des Moines County's next state senator.

Tim Goodwin, a former teacher and principal, clinched the Republican nomination for 44th Senate district against Burlington City Councilman Matt Rinker in Tuesday’s primary.

Des Moines County Sheriff

Car salesman and West Burlington's former police chief soon may be in charge of the Des Moines County Sheriff's office.

George Rinker, who works for Deery Brothers, was chosen by Republican voters on Tuesday to represent them in the November general election for sheriff.

"I am very happy that the voters in Des Moines County were confident in me and I am ready to work to win in November," he said not long after learning that he won his race.

Iowa U.S. Senate primary

Democrat Theresa Greenfield will take on Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst this November in a marquee matchup expected to be among the most competitive in the country.

Greenfield won her primary race, The Associated Press declared shortly after polls closed Tuesday. She defeated Kimberly Graham, Eddie Mauro and Mike Franken.

"I'm so excited tonight," Greenfield said Tuesday night in remarks delivered to supporters over Facebook Live. "We're going to celebrate this victory. And there's no doubt, this will be a tough fight, but an uphill battle has never stopped me before."

2nd Congressional District

State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa won the Republican nomination for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday night. In November, she will face Democrat Rita Hart in the general election.

The seat currently is held by Democrat Rep. Dave Loebsack of Iowa City, who was first elected in 2006. He announced in April 2019 he would not run again.

"Voters want to know someone is going to fight for them, never quit on them and be their voice in D.C.," Miller-Meeks told the Press-Citizen.

4th Congressional District

Republican voters ousted U.S. Rep. Steve King on Tuesday, delivering an end the two decades of controversy he brought to his heavily conservative district.

The Associated Press has called the 4th Congressional District primary race for state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who had the backing of many state elected officials and national Republican groups.

King, a nine-term representative, was first elected in 2002.

In a Facebook video posted Tuesday night, King said he had called Feenstra to concede the race, but struck a critical tone towards the outside groups that donated to Feenstra's campaign or advertised on his behalf.

"I pointed out that there’s some powerful elements in the swamp that he’s going to have an awfully hard time pushing back against them," King said. "He assured me that that’s what he would do. And I’m thinking of those super PACs that came in in this race and how powerful they are. I don’t think he or anybody has any idea how powerful they actually are."

Lee County

Incumbent Ron Fedler will advance to the general election following his Tuesday win against challenger Tony Keefe for a supervisor seat representing District 1 in Lee County in the primary, though it remains unknown who his Republican counterpart will be.

Henry County

Small business owner and Marine Jeff Reichman will challenge incumbent Democrat Rich Taylor for his Iowa State Senate District 42 seat in the November election.

Reichman, one of two Republican candidates hoping to unseat the seven-year senator in the general election to represent the counties of Henry and Lee counties, as well as portions of Jefferson and Washington counties, came out ahead in Tuesday’s primary

Incumbent Greg Moeller will have a chance to defend his seat on the Henry County Board of Supervisors in November, but he’ll have to defeat either fellow Republican Chad White or Democrat David Beaber to secure his third term.

Moeller came out second among the five Republican candidates vying for a supervisor seat in Tuesday’s primary, with 1,066, or 23.65% of votes. Ahead of him was White, with 1,601, or 35.51% of votes.