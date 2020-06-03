The Nebraska City Jaycees announced on Wednesday, June 3, that this year’s July 4th fireworks show is being postponed.

“Due to COVID=19 and the uncertainty of the state health rules and regulations regarding public safety, the Nebraska City Jaycees have decided to postpone the 4th of July fireworks show,” the announcement read.

“We are hoping to have the show on a later date, if rules and safety allow,” it added.