Car salesman and West Burlington's former police chief soon may be in charge of the Des Moines County Sheriff's office.

George Rinker, who works for Deery Brothers in West Burlington, was chosen by Republican voters on Tuesday to represent them in the November general election for sheriff.

"I am very happy that the voters in Des Moines County were confident in me and I am ready to work to win in November,“ he said not long after learning he won his race.

Rinker managed to secure 1,446 votes, or about 60% of the vote. West Burlington City council member and former Des Moines County Sheriff's deputy Al Waterman received 627 votes while former felon Drake Fenton received 307 votes.

Rinker ran on a platform that stressed the need for a strong leader in the sheriff's department and the need for better mental health in the county.

"I selected my issues based on what I have been hearing from the people,“ Rinker said. ”Those issues seem to be the paramount issues for people,“

Now that Rinker has secured the nomination, he will face off against Des Moines County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Kevin Glendenning in the November general election. Sheriff Mike Johnstone has chosen to retire after 20 years of service as the Des Moines County Sheriff.

“With a primary, people have to declare a party. However in the general more people get out and vote,” he said.

Rinker said that while he was happy to win, he was disappointed that his son, Matt Rinker, did not win his race for the republican nomination for state senate.