Nebraska Tourism has changed the start date of the 2020 Nebraska Passport program to June 1. The start date has been pushed back because of current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The program typically starts on May 1.

The end date of the program has also been extended to Oct. 31 (from Sept. 30). The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations. Due to the rapidly evolving nature of COVID-19, if necessary, the new start and end dates are subject to change, again.



Nebraska Tourism is also excited to announce the 70 stops that will be part of the 2020 Nebraska Passport. The 2020 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 10 themed categories. Travelers will have from June 1 through Oct. 31 to visit attractions and get their stamps.

Otoe County stops on this year's passport are the MRB Lewis and Clark Interpretive Trail and Visitor Center and the Tree Adventure at Arbor Day Farm.