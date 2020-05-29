County Auditors received a directive from Secretary Paul Pate on March 23, 2020 that the Primary Election will be held as scheduled on June 2, 2020.
Due to the circumstance that we are faced with, the Dallas County Auditor’s office wants all registered voters and eligible voters to know we take everyone’s health and wellbeing seriously. Therefore, we are limiting the number of polling locations throughout the county. Listed below are voter’s regular precincts and where they would vote for the Primary. The new location may/may not have changed.Normal PrecinctPrimary LocationAdel 1, Adel 2 & Colfax/Adel
Adel Public Library
303 S 10th St.
Adel
Clive 5, Clive 6, Urbandale 13,
Urbandale 14 & Urbandale 15
Heartland Presbyterian Church
14300 Hickman Rd.
Clive
Perry 1, Perry 2, Perry 3,
Beaver/Des Moines & Spring Valley/Dallas
Perry Elementary School
1600 8th St.
PerryUnion & Lincoln/Washington/Linn
Redfield American Legion
1116 Thomas St.
RedfieldAdams, Van Meter & DeSoto
Van Meter American Legion
910 Main St.
Van Meter
Sugar Grove/Dallas Center &
Walnut/Grimes/Grant
1st Presbyterian Church
1204 13th St.
Dallas Center
Waukee 1, Waukee, 2, Waukee 3
Waukee 4, Waukee 5 & Waukee 6
Waukee School Administrative Bldg.
560 SE University Ave.
Waukee
West Des Moines 221, West Des Moines 222,
West Des Moines 223, West Des Moines 224,
West Des Moines 225, West Des Moines 226,
West Des Moines 321 & West Des Moines 322
Lutheran Church of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Pkwy.
West Des Moines