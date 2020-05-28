Beginning June 2, traffic will shift to the inside lanes of northbound and southbound US-77 from mile marker 51.6 to mile marker 56.0 for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The outside lanes in that area will be closed. This shift in traffic was set to begin May 28 but has been delayed due to weather.

The closure of the west leg of South 14th Street and Saltillo Road set to begin May 27 has also been delayed due to weather.

Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.