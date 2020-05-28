Every summer, the Burlington Municipal Band’s weekly concerts draw lawn chair and blanket-bearing crowds to the Crapo Park band shell.

However, under current pandemic conditions, the band’s foundation board decided Wednesday that it is in the best interest of safety for band members, as well as the public, to cancel all concerts for this summer.

“A number of our band members are in the vulnerable age group for susceptibility to the coronavirus. A band just can't social distance while rehearsing, and its members can't wear masks while playing instruments. Ultimately, we felt that the safety of our members had to be our highest priority,” said Jim Priebe, the foundation’s president and long-time band member who plays the trombone.

The foundation in April decided to cancel just the June concerts, with a plan to reevaluate the situation. And for the first time in many years, the band did not gather to play on Memorial Day.

“We will greatly miss seeing our friends in the park and we will look forward to being back better than ever next summer,” said Priebe.

KBUR will broadcast archive recordings of past band concerts at 9 p.m. on Sunday evenings, Priebe said.

Selections from past Muni Band concerts can be found on the Burlington Municipal Band Facebook page, and concerts are archived at muniband.homestead.com.