Ten voting stations will be open to Story County voters for in-person voting on the June 2 primaries, the Story County Auditor’s office confirmed on Monday.

Polls will are open from 7:00 a.m to 9:00 p.m., and this year, individual voting precincts have been consolidated to central locations, following an emergency directive from Secretary of State Paul Pate in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stations can be found at the following locations:

Ames 1-1, 1-2, 1-3, 3-1 and Grant Township

Location: Human Services Center — 126 S. Kellogg Avenue, Ames

Ames 1-4, 1-5, 2-1, 2-2, 2-3, 2-4

Location: Ames Public Library — 515 Douglas Ave, Ames

Ames 3-2, 3-3, 3-4, 3-5, 4-1, 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, 4-5

Location: Buchanan Hall – 2160 Lincoln Way, Ames

Ames 2-5, Franklin Township and Milford Township

Location: Story County Conservation Center (McFarland Park) – 56461 180th Street, Ames

Collins Township, Indian Creek Township (Maxwell)

Location: Collins Community Center – 219 Main Street, Collins

Howard Township, Lafayette Township, Story City

Location: Harvest Evangelical Free Church – 524 River Hills Drive, Story City

Huxley, Palestine Township, Slater/Sheldahl, Union Township, Washington Township

Location: Citizens Community Center – 515 N. Main Ave, Huxley

Lincoln Township, Warren Township

Location: Dakins Community Center – 105 E. Main Street, Zearing

New Albany Township, Richland Township, Sherman Township

Location: Colo Library/Community Center – 309 Main Street, Colo

Nevada 1, Nevada 2, Nevada 3, Nevada 4, Nevada Township

Story County Administration Building – 900 6th Street

Recently, Pate rolled out a new initiative, Vote Safe Iowa, in efforts of limiting the risk of the exposure of the coronavirus for voters on June 2.

That campaign included an increase in absentee ballot requests throughout the state. To protect poll workers and voters, many sites will implement social distancing measures and require fewer poll workers, the secretary of state’s offices told the Tribune on Tuesday.

The pre-registration deadline for registered Democrats and Republicans in the county is May 22 at 5 p.m., and for residents who are hand-delivering forms, the auditor’s office recommends using the drop-off box located in front of the Story County Administration Building.

In-person absentee balloting kicked off at the Administration Building, which has been closed to the public in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic since May 4, and the in-person absentee balloting window ends on June 1

On the ballot for county voters on June 2, is a Republican primary for the nominee of the four-year Story County Board of Supervisor seat held by Lauris Olson.

Olson, who is currently the longest-tenured supervisor, announced in February that she will not seek re-election, citing health concerns.

The primary will be contested between challengers Steven O’Rourke and Patrick Sparks, and the winner will face Democrat and longtime county employee Latifah Faisal for the seat in November.

There are two hotly-contested primaries with ramifications in the U.S. House and Senate on this year’s ballot as well.

The Democrat challenger for Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s seat will be decided on June 2. The five-person primary includes retired Admiral Mike Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods.

Seeking a tenth term, Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District faces four challengers — Randy Feenstra, Bret Richards, Steve Reeder and Jeremy Taylor — in a loaded primary. The winner will face lone Democrat J.D. Scholten, who nearly defeated King in the 2018 midterm election, in November.