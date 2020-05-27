Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is announcing that the 2020 Downtown Summer Movie Series is on hold for the foreseeable future.

Due to gathering restrictions and licensing issues, the NCTC Community Development Committee has decided to postpone the start of the Downtown Summer Movie Series. The free event, which normally occurs on Saturday nights in the summer in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue in downtown Nebraska City, draws an average of 120 people.

NCTC will reevaluate circumstances as the summer progresses. The 2020 Downtown Summer Movie Series was scheduled to begin on June 6.