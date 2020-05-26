The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 104 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Tuesday. An additional eight deaths were also reported.

An additional eight cases were reported in Dallas County with one additional death. Overall, there have been 4,410 individuals tested with 865 positive cases, 525 recovered and 15 deaths in the county.

IDPH reported there are 17,661 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 135,274 tested, 9,410 recovering and 464 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

Gov. Kim Reynolds also signed a new proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency until June 25, 2020. The proclamation was signed on Tuesday, May 26.

As previously announced, the proclamation permits bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and social and fraternal clubs may reopen on May 28 with the same public health measures as restaurants in place.

The proclamation also permits the reopening on June 1 of additional establishments, including outdoor performance venues, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement parks, skating rinks, skate parks, outdoor playgrounds.

The proclamation again permits social, community, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people if public health measures are implemented, including limiting attendance to 50 percent of the venue capacity and maintaining six feet of distance between those attending. This also allows practices, games, and competitions for youth and adult baseball, softball and individual sports such as running, biking, swimming, tennis and golf to resume with appropriate public health measures in place.

And the proclamation extends regulatory relief to those affected by this public health emergency until June 25.

The full proclamation is online in its entirety.