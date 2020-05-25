DES MOINES — A Des Moines woman is charged with animal torture after trying to kill a cat on Sunday by stabbing it with a kitchen knife and attempting to drown it afterward.

Police responded to a report of an animal bite at about 2 a.m. in an apartment in the 2700 block of Fleur Drive where Rosemary Kay Buelow, 21, told the police her "aggressive" cat had bitten her while showering and stabbed the cat in self-defense, Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek told the Des Moines Register.

"Officers discovered serious inconsistencies and, upon further investigation, learned that Buelow had stabbed the cat, and then attempted to drown it because she didn't want to care for it anymore and she did not believe that any shelter would take the cat," Parizek said.

Buelow allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab her cat about three times in the back before attempting to drown the cat in a bathtub, a criminal complaint details.

The condition of the cat was unknown Sunday.

Buelow is charged with animal torture, her first offense, and is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

