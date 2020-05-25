The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 344 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 17,557.

An additional 12 cases were reported in Dallas County with no new deaths. Overall, there have been 4,342 individuals tested with 857 positive cases, 516 recovered and 14 deaths in the county.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported there are 17,557 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 132,659 tested, 9,341 recovering and 456 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

