While the Bluejays and Jayettes can return to the fields in the beginning of June, youth sports around Perry will not move forward. Softball, baseball and swimming all will not hold seasons despite the lifted restrictions.

SOFTBALL

When coronavirus isolation measures were first put in place in March, the Perry Girls Softball Association initially postponed practices and clinics until April 13. When restrictions remained in place, as late as April 20, the league hoped to return sometime in June once the high schools might receive more guidance.

That finally came on May 20, allowing school activities to resume. But leader Tina Lutterman and the rest of the PGSA decision makers decided it best to cancel the youth season entirely.

“We decided that starting it up in July or later, we weren’t sure that parents wanted to try to pull that commitment in for later in the summer,” Lutterman said. “And would they even feel comfortable having their girls play because everyone has their own opinions on how to handle the situations and how much exposure they should have. And we didn’t want to put that pressure onto anybody so we made that decision for them.”

Speaking further with the Perry Chief, Lutterman said the league is looking at the possibility of starting some version of the season in the fall instead.

BASEBALL

Perry youth baseball also decided to cancel its season following the May 20 announcement. Board president Cole Adair said despite schools starting activities again, youth baseball had a different set of issues to consider.

“Ultimately, city parks are closed until the end of June at the earliest. It would have been a matter of waiting for those to open, trying to put together two weeks of practice, and then trying to put a season together.”

He said on top of those two factors, the choice to cancel was also a practical decision since families also have planned vacations in the time around July that the season could even begin. If the season were to begin any earlier — which he said would hinder new players’ ability to learn the basics — the league would run the risk of also not having fans including at-risk grandparents and family members in attendance.

Adair said unlike softball, there are no plans to start a fall season due to league insurance reasons and the logistics of players that have other commitments to fall sports like cross country and football. Though he has not ruled out the opportunity to hold a summer clinic at some point this summer.

SWIMMING

After the Iowa West Swim Conference held a meeting May 18, the Perry summer swim team has also decided to move on from the 2020 season.

Released in a press statement, the Perry Summer Swim Team Board stated that too few towns would have a pool to host events to make the season possible.

“Given that many towns, including ours, will not have a pool available in the foreseeable future, the board made the difficult decision cancel the 2020 competitive summer swim season,” the board wrote.

The group had also considered ways to hold “alternatives such as holding a ‘fun,’ shorter rec season” but ultimately found it an impossibility with the spread of the coronavirus. But that won’t stop current seniors from coming back. The conference will allow senior swimmers to return in the 2021 summer season.

As for the immediate future, eyes are now turned to the winter season which the board said may have to undergo revisions as well, “But by summer 2021 we expect our team to be back stronger, more determined, and more united than we have ever been.”